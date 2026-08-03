WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, August 3

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, August 3

Jackie Young Under 19.5 Points (-107) at Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:20 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: After averaging just 10.1 points on 34.5 percent shooting through the first seven games of the season, Young is back on track and approaching her career high (17.6) in points per game. However, Atlanta has been a tough matchup for her. Earlier this season, she went 0-for-12 from the field against the Dream. Last year, she had some solid games against Atlanta, including recording a triple-double, but she never scored more than 16 points. We're projecting about 18 points for her tonight.

Las Vegas Aces Moneyline at Atlanta Dream (+120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:40 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: This game will likely be an entertaining matchup between two teams with elite frontcourts, as two of the league's best forwards in A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese will square off. The Aces are coming off an upset loss to the Sky, but they haven't lost back-to-back games since late May, so I predict that they'll be a formidable threat to bounce back Monday, even while on the road. The Dream are in the midst of a five-game winning streak, but the victories haven't been by significant margins, making this a potential upset situation.

DeWanna Bonner Over 18.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-116) at Chicago Sky

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:55 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Bonner has trended in the right direction recently, and she's coming off her first two appearances this season in which she's recorded at least 30 points + rebounds + assists. She's hit the over on this line in each of her last six outings, as well as nine of her last 12 appearances. She was limited to 15 points + rebounds + assists against Chicago in mid-May, but she racked up 19 during the team's July 7 matchup against the Sky.