WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, August 5

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, August 5

Jonquel Jones Over 22.5 Points + Rebounds (-129) vs. Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:20 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Jones hit the over on this mark in just two of her final six appearances in July, but she's hit the over in back-to-back outings to begin the month of August. Her recent pair of dominant performances includes an appearance with 27 points + rebounds against the Storm on Monday, and I'm expecting another strong showing during Wednesday's rematch.

Arike Ogunbowale Under 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-112) at Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:20 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Ogunbowale has been a tough one for me to figure out this season. The first month of the season was a roller coaster of good and bad games, followed by a run of seven consecutive lackluster games and now eight consecutive good games. The recent trends will highlight this as an obvious "over" bet, so it's obvious that I have to fade it. She has averaged 30 points + rebounds + assists over her last six appearances with a minimum of 23 in all of them. So why is the line set so low? Normally, I'd just avoid a fishy line like this, but I can justify taking the under based on her recent unsustainable efficiency. She has shot 54 percent from the field, including 46.2 percent from three-point range across her last six outings. Prior to that, she had been shooting 34.8 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep all season.

Los Angeles Sparks +3.5 (-108) at Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:20 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: At first glance of the schedule, I didn't have a strong lean toward any of the spreads or totals tonight, but after checking the tools I have at my disposal, this game stood out to me. The Smart Money betting tool is showing thousands of dollars of sharp money pouring in on the Sparks to cover the spread, along with one bettor who has $2.9k staked on them to win outright. Chicago will be shorthanded tonight with Azura Stevens (personal) and Skylar Diggins (knee) already ruled out and Sydney Taylor (groin) questionable to play, while Los Angeles is fully-healthy and coming in with an extra day of rest.