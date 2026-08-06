WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 6

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, August 6

Napheesa Collier Under 19.5 Points (-120) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Hard Rock Bet, 3:10 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Collier is one of the most talented players in the league, but she missed the first half of the season due to an ankle injury. She scored 24 points during her season debut, but she's been held below 20 points in each of her last three appearances as she continues to be brought along slowly. The Sparks have a serviceable scoring defense against opposing forwards, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Collier held under 20 points once again Thursday, especially if she continues to have her minutes monitored.

Natasha Howard Over 8.5 Rebounds + Assists (-130) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Spotrsbook, 3:15 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Sticking with the Lynx, Howard is in the midst of a dominant campaign in Minnesota, including averages of 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She's consistently hit the over on this line this season, including in 10 of her last 11 appearances. The Sparks allow the second-most rebounds and third-most assists to opposing forwards of any team in the league, so it wouldn't be surprising to see her success continue Thursday.