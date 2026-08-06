WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 6

WNBA best bets today for Aug. 6: Free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Collier, Howard and more.
August 6, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 6
August 6, 2026
WNBA Betting Picks
Mock Draft Simulator
Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 6

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, August 6

Napheesa Collier Under 19.5 Points (-120) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Hard Rock Bet, 3:10 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Collier is one of the most talented players in the league, but she missed the first half of the season due to an ankle injury. She scored 24 points during her season debut, but she's been held below 20 points in each of her last three appearances as she continues to be brought along slowly. The Sparks have a serviceable scoring defense against opposing forwards, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Collier held under 20 points once again Thursday, especially if she continues to have her minutes monitored.

Natasha Howard Over 8.5 Rebounds + Assists (-130) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Spotrsbook, 3:15 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Sticking with the Lynx, Howard is in the midst of a dominant campaign in Minnesota, including averages of 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She's consistently hit the over on this line this season, including in 10 of her last 11 appearances. The Sparks allow the second-most rebounds and third-most assists to opposing forwards of any team in the league, so it wouldn't be surprising to see her success continue Thursday.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other WNBA fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, August 7
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, August 7
WNBA best bets for Friday, August 7, including free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for the three-game slate.
August 7th
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 6
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 6
WNBA best bets today for Aug. 6: Free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Collier, Howard and more.
August 6th