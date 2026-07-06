WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, July 6

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, July 6

Kiki Iriafen Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds (-125) vs. Golden State Valkyries

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:10 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Iriafen has hit the over on this combo in six consecutive appearances, and the Mystics could remain without Sonia Citron (knee) -- who is questionable -- during Monday's matchup. The Valkyries are a formidable opponent, as they've allowed the fewest points and fifth-fewest rebounds to opposing forwards this season, but Iriafen is in the midst of a four-game streak of double-doubles and will attempt to remain hot in what's expected to be a competitive game.

Connecticut Sun +13.5 (-115) at Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:25 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Sharp money is coming in on Connecticut, not only to cover the spread but to pull off a huge upset. The Smart Money betting tool has identified multiple massive bets on the Sun moneyline that are signaling that this game could be a lot closer than you'd expect in a first place vs. last place matchup. A month ago, I would've told you that there's a Grand Canyon-sized gap between these two teams. The roster talent and coaching still isn't close, but Connecticut has been trending up. Although they've won only two of their past nine games, the Sun have been a lot more competitive, not losing by more than 10 in any of those games. Since Olivia Nelson-Ododa and rookie Charlisse Leger-Walker joined the starting lineup, they are 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 straight up. Meanwhile, Minnesota is just 2-2 straight up in the past four games and hasn't won a game by more than eight points since June 17th. With Olivia Miles (calf) sidelined, it could be an opportunity for the Sun to beat the spread against a tough opponent.

Flau'jae Johnson Under 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-130) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:25 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: The first time Seattle and Los Angeles met this season, Johnson had one of her best games of the year with 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Her home/road splits are what have me looking to the under tonight. At home, she averages approximately 22.3 points + rebounds + assists. On the road, that drops to about 18.1. She has topped this number in just three of 10 road games.