WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 12

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, June 12

Kiki Iriafen Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds (-110) vs. Toronto Tempo

DraftKings Sportsbook, 6:00 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: This prop is contingent on Iriafen suiting up for Friday's matchup, as she sprained her ankle Monday against the Fever and is questionable against Toronto. However, prior to her early exit Monday, she had hit the over on this combo in four consecutive outings, and she recorded 28 points + rebounds against the Tempo on Opening Night. At -110 odds, this prop seems to be worth the risk of the wager being voided due to her not playing.

Awa Fam Over 9.5 Points (-130) vs. Golden State Valkyries

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:35 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Over the past five games, no Seattle player has logged more minutes than Fam, and she is averaging 12.8 points per game since entering the starting lineup. Her field-goal attempts have dipped since Dominique Malonga returned from injury, but Fam is still well-positioned to get enough usage to hit double-digit points, especially at home, where she's averaging 2.5 more points per game than on the road. The odds have been moving, making this less enticing as a straight bet but also adding confidence in using it as a second leg in a parlay.

Natisha Hiedeman Over 12.5 Points (-123) vs. Golden State Valkyries

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:55 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Hiedeman hit over on this mark after I made this pick earlier in the week, and the line hasn't moved since then, so I'll go back to the well for Friday's matchup. The Valkyries have the league's second-best scoring offense against opposing guards, but Hiedeman has hit the over on this mark against several other top opponents, and she's in the midst of a streak in which she's scored at least 13 points in four consecutive appearances.