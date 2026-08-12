WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, August 12

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, August 12

Two-Leg Parlay (-106)

Golden State Valkyries -3.5 (-245) vs. Chicago Sky

Dallas Wings -4.5 (-260) vs. Toronto Tempo

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:10 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: I'm confident in Golden State and Dallas to win, but I'm not comfortable laying eight or more points. Let's tease it down with some alternate lines and parlay the two playoff-bound teams to claim victory by two scores. Chicago has been competitive at home, but not so much on the road. The Sky are 4-12 away from home, while Golden State is the best home team in the league at 13-4. Dallas has lost five of its last six games and will be without All-Star Jessica Shepard (ankle), but this is a good spot to get back on track. Toronto has lost nine games in a row, and the last stop on a five-game road trip isn't a great opportunity to turn things around.

Alanna Smith Under 9.5 Rebounds + Assists (-124) vs. Toronto Tempo

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:10 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: With team-leading rebounder Jessica Shepard (ankle) out, Smith's lines are understandably higher than normal. However, it's not like Smith is coming off the bench and getting significantly more minutes than usual. At RotoWire, we're projecting her typical 27 minutes, while Li Yueru and Awak Kuier get the boost in playing time. Smith has played at least 20 minutes in seven appearances this season and only topped nine rebounds + assists once. If you want to factor in her history as a regular starter the past three seasons, she has been a consistent 5-6 rebound and 2-3 assist player.

Olivia Miles Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-122) at Portland Fire

Caesars Sportsbook, 4:40 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Miles was also one of my top options in my WNBA DFS picks for Wednesday's slate, and her line feels too low on Caesars and DraftKings against the Fire, with the odds being slightly more favorable on Caesars Sportsbook. Miles has hit the over on this mark in four consecutive appearances, as well as six of her last eight outings. The Fire have a decent defense against opposing guards, and Miles has been held below 30 points + rebounds + assists in two previous appearances against Portland this year, but I'm expecting that her recent momentum will hold steady Wednesday.