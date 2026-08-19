WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, August 19

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, August 19

Kiki Rice Over 11.5 Points (-118) at Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:45 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Marina Mabrey (hamstring), Brittney Sykes (rest), Maria Conde (calf) and Nyara Sabally (calf) are all expected to miss tonight's game for Toronto, so somebody has to step up and put points on the scoreboard. Rice was emerging as the third option behind Mabrey and Sykes earlier this season before she dealt with her own injury. Rice was relatively limited through her first five appearances upon her return but seems to be back on track, averaging 13.7 points per game over her last three outings. The last time Mabrey missed a game, Rice scored 16 points against Golden State's top scoring defense. Points won't come easy against Washington's second-rated scoring defense, but Rice should get enough volume to top this number for the short-handed Tempo. Also consider taking the alt line of 15+ points (+204). In the nine games that Rice played at least 27 minutes, she's scored at least 15 points six times.

Courtney Williams Over 10.5 Points (-128) at Golden State Valkyries

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:40 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Although the Valkyries have the league's top scoring defense against opposing guards, Williams has hit the over on this line in each of her previous two appearances against Golden State this season, averaging 19.0 points per game across those two outings. She's also hit the over in five of her last seven overall appearances and should continue to see ample looks from the floor Wednesday.