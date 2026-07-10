WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 10

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, July 10

Awak Kuier Over 10.5 Points + Rebounds (-118) at Toronto Tempo

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:40 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Kuier has had quite the unique career so far. She was the second overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft at the age of 20 but played sparingly for three seasons before choosing to play overseas in 2024 and 2025. Now back with Dallas, she is a fan favorite who is starting to show flashes of what made her a top pick. She's coming off by far the best game of her career, as she had 10 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks at New York on Tuesday. I usually don't like to buy a player's stock at its peak, but I think this could be the start of a more steady role. Maddy Siegrist's role seems to be diminishing, while Kuier is on the rise, averaging 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over her last two appearances, including a matchup against Toronto.

Gabby Williams Under 14.5 Points (-120) at Connecticut Sun

Hard Rock Bet, 2:30 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Williams exited Wednesday's game against Toronto due to a back contusion, and she's questionable for Friday's matchup. She's been held to single-digit points in three of her past four appearances, and if she gets the green light to play Friday, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Sun exercise caution with Williams' workload, especially since they're 5.5-point road favorites.

Azura Stevens Over 22.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-111) at Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:40 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Stevens returns to Los Angeles for the first time after playing for the Sparks for the past three seasons. Don't you think she'll be motivated to put up a strong performance against her old team? She has topped this mark in seven of the past 12 games, and with second-leading scorer Skylar Diggins (knee) ruled out against the league's worst scoring defense, Stevens should have plenty of opportunities in a fast-paced game.