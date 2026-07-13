WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, July 13

WNBA best bets today for July 13: free picks, player props, odds and expert betting analysis for Monday's top games.
July 13, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, July 13
July 13, 2026
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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, July 13

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, July 13

Naz Hillmon Under 16.5 Points + Rebounds (-116) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Hillmon's role for Monday's game is up in the air, as both Angel Reese (leg) and Brionna Jones (knee) are questionable. Even if both players are available, their workloads could be managed, with the hope of preserving Reese's health ahead of the All-Star break, as well as working on Jones' conditioning. However, if one of the frontcourt stalwarts suit up, Hillmon would likely see a significant workload reduction. She recorded 23 points + rebounds during Saturday's loss to Portland, but that was without Reese, and Hillmon had been held under this mark in her previous six appearances.

Los Angeles Sparks +8.5 at Atlanta Dream (-105)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 5:00 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: The Dream have been a much more consistent team than the Sparks over the first half of the regular season, but Los Angeles is in the midst of a two-game winning streak, while the Dream are coming off a 10-point loss to the Fire. This spread becomes even more appealing -- and could grow -- if Angel Reese (leg) is sidelined, but I feel decent about the line even if Reese and Brionna Jones (knee) are available.

DeWanna Bonner Over 5.5 Rebounds (-114) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:55 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Through the first 18 games of the season, Bonner was averaging just 4.4 rebounds per game. Over the past six games, that average has increased to 7.5. The cause is obvious: starting center Natasha Mack (foot) has been out for the past six games and is expected to remain out for at least a few more games. Bonner had at least seven boards in five straight before an embarrassing blowout loss to Las Vegas on Saturday. I expect a bounce back game for Bonner and the Mercury against a Minnesota team that has shown some struggles over the past month after a dominant start to the season.

Kahleah Copper Over 3.5 Rebounds (-123) at Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Copper was held under this mark in her previous two appearances against Minnesota this season, but she's had a rollercoaster season on the boards thus far. Across her first 10 appearances of the season -- which included the Mercury's first two games against the Lynx -- she topped this mark just twice, while she's recorded at least four boards in 11 of her last 13 outings. Although the Lynx allow the fourth-fewest rebounds to opposing guards of any team in the league, Copper's recent success on the boards makes this an intriguing line for Monday.

Phoenix Mercury +12.5 at Minnesota Lynx (-118)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:15 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: On the surface, this may seem like a perplexing wager since the Mercury are coming off a 48-point loss to the Aces on Saturday. Even though the Lynx are coming off back-to-back wins, they've had just one double-digit margin of victory over their last eight matchups, while the Mercury haven't lost back-to-back games by double-digit margins this season.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
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Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
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