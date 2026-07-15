WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 15

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, July 15

Azura Stevens Under 13.5 Points (-126) vs. Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Stevens hit the over on this mark in Sunday's game against the Wings, and she's tallied at least 14 points in two of her last five appearances. However, those instances have been the only time she's hit the over across her last 12 outings, and she's logged at least 14 points in just three of her appearances this season. She'll likely continue to see increased opportunities while Skylar Diggins (knee) is sidelined, but Stevens has been too inconsistent to be relied upon for the over Wednesday.

Erica Wheeler Under 17.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-124) at Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:05 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: This line is set suspiciously low, considering Wheeler has easily surpassed this number in each of her last three appearances. She has averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds during that stretch, which will probably make the over a popular play. We'll fade the public and bet on a let-down game against one of the league's best defenses in a matinee showdown. In the first matchup against Minnesota this season, Wheeler finished with just 11 points + rebounds + assists.

Janelle Salaun Under 13.5 Points (-119) at Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:05 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: As I highlighted last week, the Valkyries have been the toughest team to predict when it comes to player props because they regularly go 10 players deep. Over the past 10 games, Veronica Burton is the only player on the team averaging over 24 minutes per game. Across the past eight games, six different players have led the team in scoring. While you may want to ride a hot streak with other teams, you're better off fading the hot streak with Golden State's players.

After scoring 16 and 26 points in her last two appearances, respectively, Salaun is a candidate to see a decrease in production Wednesday. She has topped this number in three of her last four outings while shooting an unsustainable 14-for-28 from three-point range. Watch for a combination of both lower volume and efficiency tonight.