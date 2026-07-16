WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, July 16

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, July 16

Kiki Iriafen Under 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-126) vs. Portland Fire

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:00 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Iriafen was an All-Star as a rookie last season, and she has been even better this season. However, she has topped this number in only three of her last 16 appearances. Her highest scoring game of the season came against this Portland team, but keep in mind that matchup went to four overtimes. Take away that outlier, and you have a player who is usually a lock for about 13 points and 10 rebounds with just one or two assists.

Shakira Austin Under 18.5 Points + Assists (-114) vs. Portland Fire

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:35 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Austin has hit the over on this mark in two of her last four appearances, but those have been the only times she's recorded at least 19 points + assists across her last 14 outings, a span that includes the June 28 matchup against the Fire in which she recorded just 15 points + rebounds despite the game going into quadruple overtime. The Fire allow the most points and second-most assists to opposing centers of any team in the league, but Austin has been too inconsistent in those areas recently, especially given how appealing the odds on this player prop are.