WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 17

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, July 17

Marina Mabrey Over 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-109) vs. Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:45 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Since Brittney Sykes (foot) got injured June 16, Mabrey has not had under 29 points + rebounds + assists in back-to-back games, and her scoring average is up from 17.9 points per game to 26.9. Coming off one of her worst games of the season, I expect a big bounce back. The over is juiced to -125 at FanDuel, so jump on this pick at DraftKings at -109 while you still can.

Monique Billings Under 8.5 Points (-120) vs. Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Billings' role for Friday's matchup is shrouded in some uncertainty since Aliyah Boston (lower leg) is questionable, while Caitlin Clark (back) is probable. The Fever are playing the first half of a back-to-back set Friday, so it seems possible that the team will hold one player out Friday and the other Saturday, as they did during another back-to-back set recently. Regardless of whether Boston and Clark play, Billings has scored below nine points in four of her last five appearances, as well as eight of her last 11 outings. During a May 17 appearance against Seattle, she was held to four points, and I'm not expecting a significant uptick in production Friday.

DeWanna Bonner Under 14.5 Points + Assists (-110) vs. Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:45 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: If Bonner tops this number, it will be the first time that she totals over 14 points + rebounds in back-to-back games all season. It would also be the first time that she has exceeded this total in a home game since May 12. The only thing that makes me hesitant is that the line is set as high as it is. If you look at her game log, a line around 10.5 or 11.5 would make a lot more sense. It's a bit concerning when a pick seems so obvious, but I'll take my chances and hope I didn't fall for a trap.