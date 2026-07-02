WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, July 2

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, July 2

Arike Ogunbowale Over 20.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-104) at Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:25 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Ogunbowale has had a dreadful four-game stretch, averaging just 10.5 points + rebounds + assists per game while shooting 20 percent from the field. As a result, her points per game, field-goal percentage and assists per game have dropped to career lows. Recency bias will have square bettors running to take the under, but we're not falling for that. A few nights off for the Commissioner's Cup break and a matchup against lowly Connecticut should get Ogunbowale back on track. I project a version of Ogunbowale that's closer to the player who had a six-game streak averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists before this slump.

Kiki Iriafen Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds (-106) vs. Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Following a three-game absence, Iriafen has been back in action in each of the Mystics' last five games, and she's hit the over on this mark in each of those matchups. She's also hit the over on this mark in each of her last seven full appearances, with her lone under across the past month came when she got hurt against the Fever on June 8 and was limited to just eight minutes of playing time. She also hit the over on this mark in her lone other appearance against the Dream this year. Those looking for some more category diversity can find over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists at slightly worse odds, but I like the odds of her points + rebounds line slightly better.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury Over 167.5 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:25 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: No team has had more point totals go to the over at home than Phoenix with seven of eight games exceeding the total. It's a trend that I've been monitoring and looking for a good opportunity to fade, but I don't think this is the spot. Seattle has been playing its best basketball lately, averaging 104.7 points over the past three games. That streak coincides with Dominique Malonga and Awa Fam both being healthy and in the starting lineup, which we've seen in only eight games this season. In those eight games, the average game total has been 183.