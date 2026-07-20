WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, July 20

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, July 20

Azzi Fudd Under 22.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-107) vs. New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: This game was originally scheduled for last Thursday but was postponed due to New York travel delays. Now Dallas will have to play the second game of a back-to-back set, which has shifted Dallas from a short favorite Thursday to a home underdog Monday. Fudd hasn't topped this combo prop in any of her last six appearances, and I don't think the second leg of a back-to-back against a strong opponent is the spot to break that streak. She doesn't get to the free-throw line much and doesn't contribute significantly in the rebounding or assists categories, so as long as she doesn't get hot from three-point range in Paige Bueckers' (rest) absence, this should be an easy under.

Seattle Storm +10.5 (-115) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:15 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: I understand why there's a double-digit spread here. It's first-place Minnesota (20-6) versus last-place Seattle (6-21), and Minnesota won by 20 in the first matchup between these two teams. However, Seattle star Dominique Malonga came off the bench and was on a minutes restriction in that game. Since that matchup, Seattle has been a much more competitive team, especially at home, where the Storm have the best record against the spread in the league (8-4), including upset wins over New York and Atlanta within the past month. If that's not enough, the Smart Money betting tool is showing signals that I'm on the right side, as significant money is being staked on Lynx alternate lines like -5.5 and -3.5. In other words, the sharps don't trust the Storm to win outright but are concerned that they'll keep it close.

Kayla McBride Over 20.5 Points + Rebounds (-130) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 5:05 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: While the odds on this line aren't incredibly appealing, McBride has hit the over on this combo in each of her last six appearances. She was held to 13 points + rebounds during Minnesota's first meeting against the Storm on June 6, but that was a blowout victory, and I'm expecting more work as long as the Storm can keep Monday's matchup somewhat competitive in Seattle.