WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 22

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, July 22

Natasha Cloud Under 20.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: You can never be too sure what type of performance you're going to get from Cloud. In 12 starts, she has scored anywhere from zero to 21 points, and her assist total has ranged from one to nine. One trend that is clear is that she performs better at home. She's shooting just 37.0 percent on the road, compared to 52.6 percent at home, while her three-point shooting and free throw shooting are significantly worse on the road as well. She averages 19.9 points + rebounds + assists at home, compared to 15.8 on the road. I suspect that this line is inflated because she had big games against bad Seattle and Los Angeles teams at home recently, but look for regression as Chicago travels to New York.

Aliyah Boston Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds (-128) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 5:15 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Although the Sun have Brittney Griner (knee) in the frontcourt, it's not yet clear whether she'll be available Wednesday. Regardless of whether she suits up, this line feels too low for Boston, who has hit the over on this combo in seven consecutive appearances, as well as 16 of her 17 outings since late May. She recorded 24 points + rebounds in her first appearance against Connecticut on June 13, and I like her chances of having success once again Wednesday.