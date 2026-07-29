WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 29

WNBA best bets today for July 29: free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for top WNBA odds and value plays.
July 29, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 29
July 29, 2026
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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 29

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, July 29

Veronica Burton Under 19.5 Points + Assists (-123) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:35 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: This line suggests that the books are not expecting Gabby Williams (reconditioning) to play. If this were any other team, I would take the absence of an All-Star as a boost to the other starters. However, as I've written multiple times, Golden State will go 10 players deep with about seven different players having a realistic chance to lead the team in scoring. There is no safe "over" bet when it comes to the Valkyries, so I will take the under on this relatively high number. Burton is averaging about 17.4 points + assists this season and has topped 19 in only three of her last 15 appearances.

Kahleah Copper Over 20.5 Points + Rebounds (-127) vs. Golden State Valkyries

BetMGM, 5:15 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Copper has finished with the under on this combo in her previous two appearances against Golden State this year, but since then, she's been on a hot streak in which she's hit the over in 13 of her last 14 appearances. The Valkyries have the league's best scoring defense against opposing guards but are somewhat middling on the boards, and I think that Copper's recent productivity in each of these categories will prevail over her previous struggles against the Valkyries.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
If a fantasy league exists for a sport, Steve has played in it. If it doesn't exist, he'll create and manage it himself. (See his fantasy bowling content.) But when football season comes around, he's locked in on college fantasy football and guillotine league strategy -- from draft rankings to league-winning FAAB strategy.
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Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
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