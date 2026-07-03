WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 3

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, July 3

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty Under 174.5 (-105)

Caesars Sportsbook, 12:45 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Betting on the Liberty to go over the total when they're on the road has been one of the safest bets of the season, as their away games have gone over in eight of 10 matchups. It has been a totally different story in home games, where seven of 11 games have gone under. Now add in an opponent like Minnesota that allows only 79.3 points per game this season, second-best in the league. In six home games against the league's best scoring defenses, the score hasn't exceeded 169. New York sits right behind Minnesota in that category, and with both teams fighting for position in the standings, this game should offer playoff-level intensity defensively.

Natasha Howard Under 27.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-122) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:45 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Two weeks ago I wrote about how no team has contained A'ja Wilson better than New York since Jonquel Jones joined the Liberty. The same can be said about Natasha Howard. I think her overs will be popular bets today since she's coming off stellar back-to-back games, but this isn't a good matchup for her. In her past eight games against New York, her best points + rebounds + assists total was 26 back in September of 2024. For context, she did have a less prominent offensive role in Indiana last year, so we can't learn as much from those games. However, I still think that for her to go over this total tonight it would require her peak performance.