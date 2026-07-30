WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, July 30

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, July 30

Minnesota Lynx Total Team Points Under 99.5 (-105) at Toronto Tempo

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:50 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Minnesota is the second-highest scoring team in the league (91.8 points per game), and Toronto has the second-worst scoring defense, allowing 93.2 points per game. However, I'll take the under on this number for any team in any game, other than Indiana with a healthy Caitlin Clark. The Lynx have scored exactly 100 points in the previous two games against the Tempo, but they needed unsustainable efficiency to get there, shooting a combined 53.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range. I'll bet on a decline in efficiency that puts them in the low-to-mid-90s.

Courtney Vandersloot Over 7.5 Points (-115) vs. Connecticut Sun

Hard Rock Bet, 4:50 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Although DiJonai Carrington (foot) is expected to make her season debut for the Sky on Thursday, it wouldn't be surprising to see her face some minutes restrictions during her first game back in action. This scoring line feels low for Vandersloot, especially at these odds. She's hit the over on this mark in 12 of her 17 appearances this year, including at least eight points in each of her last five outings. The Sun have the third-worst scoring defense in the league against opposing guards, so Vandersloot should have plenty of opportunities from the floor Thursday.

A'ja Wilson Under 25.5 Points (-104) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:50 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: I wrote this in June when these teams first met, but no team has done a better job of containing A'ja Wilson than New York the past three seasons. After holding her to just 16 points in the June 23 matchup, Wilson has now exceeded 26 points just once in her last 18 appearances, including the playoffs, against the Liberty. As long as Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart are healthy for New York, I'll take Wilson's unders.