WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 31

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, July 31

Arike Ogunbowale Over 14.5 Points (-120) at Washington Mystics

Hard Rock Bet, 3:40 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Ogunbowale has been more inconsistent as a scorer over the past two seasons than she was earlier in her career, but she's in the midst of a hot streak in which she's hit the over on this scoring line in six consecutive appearances, a stretch that includes five performances with at least 20 points. She also hit the over on this mark during her first appearance against Washington this season. The odds on this player prop got worse as I wrote this section, moving from -110 to -120, but I still like the pick, especially considering that the other sportsbooks have the line set at 15.5.

Bridget Carleton Over 15.5 Points + Rebounds (-120) vs. Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:50 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: There's a lot to like about Carleton tonight. First of all, she's simply a better player at home than on the road. Not only has she been more aggressive with two more field-goal attempts per game at home compared to on the road, but she has been more efficient from the field, the free-throw line and three-point range in Portland. Now she has the momentum of hitting over this total in three consecutive games and faces an Indiana team whose fast pace should create more possessions and shot attempts for the Fire. She has topped this number in each of the first two games against the Fever this season. If you want a chance to bet a little and win a lot, also consider betting a couple bucks on Carleton to get a double-double (+5000 at Hard Rock Bet). The Smart Money betting tool identified some serious sharp money coming in on that prop. It's a longshot for a reason, as she has never had a double-double in her eight-year career, so tread lightly.