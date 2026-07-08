WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 8

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, July 8

Veronica Burton Over 20.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (+100) at Toronto Tempo

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:45 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Golden State has won five consecutive games with different leading scorers and assisters in four of them and a different leading rebounder in all five. In other words, the Valkyries have been one of the tougher teams to predict when it comes to player props. One thing that has been somewhat consistent has been Burton's performance in road games. In nine away games, she has topped this number six times. She's coming off one of her worst games of the season, but facing a Toronto team that allows 91.8 points per game presents a great bounce back spot.

Courtney Williams Under 25.5 Points + Rebounds (-122) at Connecticut Sun

Caesars Sportsbook, 11:45 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: After a 23-point, nine-rebound game against this same Connecticut opponent Monday, I think the over could be a popular pick here, considering rookie star Olivia Miles (calf) is slated to sit again. While that one-game performance -- which included a season-high 21 field-goal attempts -- points to the over, we have three years of history that show that Williams isn't consistently that type of player. Since she first joined Minnesota in 2024, Williams has had back-to-back 26-plus points + rebounds games only three times. I'm projecting approximately 18 points and five rebounds tonight.

Kelsey Mitchell Under 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-117) at Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:40 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: I expect this line to drop as the evening progresses now that Caitlin Clark (back) has been deemed available by head coach Stephanie White, and it even dropped from 30.5 to 29.5 as I wrote this section. Mitchell has hit the over on this combo in each of her last three appearances, but Clark was absent for the last two games and played just 20 minutes in the team's June 24 loss to Phoenix. Since Clark will be back in action Wednesday, this line feels a bit too lofty for Mitchell, who had been held under this mark in 14 of her first 17 appearances of the season.