WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, July 9

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, July 9

Rhyne Howard Over 20.5 Points + Assists (-128) vs. Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:30 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: After a pair of lackluster showings against Golden State in late June, Howard has bounced back in recent outings and has hit the over on this combo in each of her last three appearances. She's recorded at least 21 points + rebounds in 10 of her last 12 appearances, a stretch that includes a 27-point, three-assist performance against Seattle on June 27. A debate surrounding Howard is whether to classify her as a guard or forward. The Storm rank in the top half of the league in preventing scoring and assists against opposing guards, while they're the second-worst team in the WNBA at preventing scoring and assists against opposing forwards. Regardless of Howard's positional designation, she has a history of success against Seattle recently and has an appealing line for Thursday's matchup.

Kahleah Copper Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds (-114) vs. Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:45 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: This is a square bet that everyone will be on, but the books do have to give us an easy one once in a while to keep us coming back, right? Copper has topped this number in four consecutive outings and seven of her last eight appearances, including a 28-point, three-rebound game at Indiana two weeks ago. It's a great matchup against an Indiana team that is on pace to give up a record number of 100-point games to opponents. If that's not enough to back the over, how about the motivation of being the fourth-highest scoring player in the league but getting snubbed for the All-Star Game?

Lexie Hull Under 13.5 Points + Rebounds (-120) at Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:45 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Who gets the biggest boost from Caitlin Clark (back) being ruled out tonight? In three games without Clark, Hull averaged 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds -- both higher than her season averages -- but that's misleading. In one of those games, she somehow managed to score a season-high 16 points on just four field-goal attempts. In all three outings, she played her normal 22 minutes per game. Look for Hull to maintain her normal role with an extra shot or two, while Clark's fellow All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston take on a heavier workload along with Tyasha Harris, who should slide into the starting lineup.