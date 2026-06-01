WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 1

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, June 1

Awa Fam Under 16.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists at Dallas Wings

PrizePicks, 1:15 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: When does Fam start getting 25-plus minutes per game? That's what we really have to project. She's averaging 20.3 minutes per game through her first three appearances, and she's averaging 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds with no assists. She has not topped 12 Points + Rebounds + Assists yet this season, and based on what we've seen so far, about 10 points and five rebounds (both career highs) is probably her ceiling right now, particularly on the road against an up-and-coming Dallas squad that held A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart below their season averages over the past two games.

Kahleah Copper Under 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-129) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKingsSportsbook, 5:05 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Copper's efficiency has been down to begin the 2026 campaign, as she's shot 33.3 percent from the floor and 16.1 percent from beyond the arc over her first nine regular-season appearances of the year. Despite her slight inefficiency, she's bounced back in the scoring column thus far, averaging 18.4 points per game after averaging just 15.6 points per game in 2025. However, she hasn't been as productive on the boards, averaging 2.6 rebounds per game, which would be her lowest mark over a full season. Copper certainly has the talent to hit the over on this combo, but she's been held under this mark in seven of nine appearances this season. One of her two appearances in which she hit the over came against the Lynx, but Minnesota has held opposing guards to the lowest field-goal percentage in the league this season, so Copper could struggle to have the same success Monday.