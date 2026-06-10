WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 10

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, June 10

Leila Lacan Over 16.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118) at Toronto Tempo

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:20 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Through four games, Lacan has not topped 18 points + rebounds + assists, and she's totaled hit six and 14 over her past two games, respectively. However, her projection on PrizePicks today is set at 18.5. Seems a bit fishy, doesn't it? I think we can forecast that "less than 18.5" will be a very popular pick there today, which makes me want to go in the other direction. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, we can lock in Lacan to go over 16.5, which she has done twice in four games. This is a good bounce-back spot for statistical purposes, as the Tempo are true to their name. They push the pace and score a lot of points while also allowing a lot of points. Lacan's usage sets her up for big game potential, while her scoring efficiency is due for positive regression. She is shooting a dismal 29.5 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from the free-throw line and 15.8 percent from three-point range, all far below last year's percentages.

Laura Juskaite Over 11.5 Points + Rebounds (-130) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:10 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Juskaite has carved out consistent playing time for the Tempo early in her WNBA career. She's had some slight inconsistencies in her production over the first month of the regular season, but she's been on a hot streak over the past week and a half, and she's hit the over on this mark in each of her last three appearances. The Sun have been relatively effective against opposing forwards this year but will remain without Brittney Griner (ribs) and Aneesah Morrow (leg) once again Wednesday, which should boost Juskaite's potential.

Natisha Hiedeman Over 12.5 Points (-128) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:10 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Hiedeman's point line is another player prop that doesn't have the most appealing odds, but -128 isn't unreasonable for a straight bet, while combining Juskaite's combo with Hiedeman's point line as a parlay gives +215 odds. Hiedeman has been a reliable scorer over the first month of the regular season, and she's scored at least 13 points in four of her last five appearances. While Hiedeman hasn't yet faced off against Los Angeles this year, the Sparks have a middling scoring defense against opposing guards, so this line feels a bit low for Wednesday's matchup.