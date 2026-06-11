WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, June 11

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, June 11

Caitlin Clark Under 32.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120) vs. Chicago Sky

Hard Rock Bet, 4:15 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: As I mentioned when making a similar pick last week, predicting the under on a Clark line is risky since she's proven to be capable of elite performances on any given night. However, she continues to be plagued by a back injury and has been held under 32.5 points + rebounds + assists in five consecutive appearances, including 27 or under in three of those outings. The Fever are considerable favorites at home Thursday, so it isn't likely that there will be a need to overextend Clark against Chicago.

Angel Reese Under 25.5 Points + Rebounds (-112) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:25 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Reese has back-to-back 17-rebound games to go along with 17 and 18 points, respectively. With that said, I expect casual bettors to be all over the over here. I'll fade the public and take the under. Prior to the two massive games, which were notably against two of the worst teams in the league, she had topped 25.5 points + rebounds in only three of nine appearances. She'll face off against a strong New York team Thursday that she has historically struggled against, averaging 23.1 points + rebounds against the Liberty in seven career games.

Kahleah Copper Over 2.5 Rebounds (-122) at Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:35 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Although Copper missed last Friday's win over Portland due to a hip injury, she returned to action Tuesday against Golden State and remained productive in the rebounding column. She's recorded at least four boards in each of her last two appearances and has hit the over on this line in seven of 12 appearances to begin the regular season. Copper's scoring has been a bit shaky early in the year, but she's been somewhat reliable on the boards, and this line feels low for Thursday's matchup.

Bridget Carleton Under 19.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118) vs. Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:25 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Portland's leading scorer, Carla Leite (quadriceps), is listed as questionable for Thursday's. Carleton could see some extra volume if Leite gets ruled out, but I like the under either way. After a strong start to the season, Carleton has been less aggressive on offense recently, often settling for sitting back and waiting for catch-and-shoot opportunities. Meanwhile, Sarah Ashlee Barker, Megan Gustafson and Emily Engstler have all become bigger factors in the offense, averaging more shot attempts than Carleton across the past four games. Carleton doesn't add much outside of scoring, so as long as she finishes with 14 or fewer points -- as she has done the past six games -- this prop should be a winner.