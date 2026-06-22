WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 22

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, June 22

Rhyne Howard Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-129) vs. Toronto Tempo

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:00 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Howard had some inconsistent performances in late May and early June, but she's hit her stride over the past week and a half, hitting the over on this line in each of her last four appearances. That stretch includes a road matchup against Toronto on June 14 in which she recorded 32 points + rebounds + assists, so she's already proven her abilities against the Tempo. Although the odds aren't the most appealing, they aren't unreasonable as a straight bet, while this prop could also be an intriguing addition to a parlay.

Seattle Storm +10 vs. Dallas Wings (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook, 1:25 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: As the spread indicates, this is a clear mismatch. Dallas has emerged as a likely playoff team and darkhorse championship candidate, while Seattle is in a race to the bottom of the standings with Connecticut and Chicago. However, home court matters in this matchup. Seattle is 5-3 against the spread this season at home, while Dallas is 4-4 on the road ATS. Although the Storm have lost 10 consecutive games, they are 3-0 ATS in their past three home matchups, including a close loss to a strong Golden State team. Meanwhile, West Coast trips have resulted in a 1-2 record ATS for Dallas, including an upset loss at Portland. Coming off an emotional comeback win Saturday, this could be a letdown spot for Dallas. Take the points and consider a small investment on Seattle to win outright or an alternate line like Seattle +6.5 (+142 on FanDuel). The sharp bettors agree, as we're seeing a strong stake in Seattle against the spread on the Smart Money tool.

Natisha Hiedeman Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:55 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: As mentioned above, Monday's matchup between Dallas and Seattle is expected to be lopsided, but Hiedeman has been a bright spot for the Storm early in the season. I've heavily targeted Hiedeman's player props in recent weeks, and that has paid off, including on this line, which she's hit the over on in eight consecutive appearances. The last time in which she failed to hit this mark came against the Wings on June 1, but that was on the road, and I'm expecting more success at home Monday.