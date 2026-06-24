WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 24

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, June 24

Aliyah Boston Under 16 Points vs. Phoenix Mercury

PrizePicks, 3:50 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Boston has played in 16 games this season. In half of them, she's scored at least 18 points, averaging 22.4 points per game. In the other half, she's scored 14 or fewer points and has averaged 10.9 points per game. Will it be boom or bust tonight? Consider this: the folks at Sleeper are baiting us with a 13.5-point discounted projection. I've fallen for those traps that Sleeper masterfully sets more times than I'd like to admit, but not today! Phoenix always seems to present a tough matchup for Boston. She has topped this number in only one of the past five matchups against the Mercury and was held to just eight points against them Monday. We faded A'ja Wilson vs. New York last night and won, and will do the same for Boston vs. Phoenix.

Sonia Citron Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-123) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Citron is in the midst of one of her best stretches of the season, and she's hit the over on this combo in three consecutive matchups, including a total of 26 during Sunday's win over the Lynx. The odds on this prop don't prohibit a straight bet, and it could also be a valuable addition to a parlay given her recent success in all three of these statistical categories.

Chicago Sky First Quarter -0.5 (-125) vs. Portland Fire

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:50 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Chicago is on a six-game losing streak, most recently with heart-breaking one-point losses to title contenders New York and Dallas, followed by a blowout 29-point loss to the league's worst team, Connecticut. In other words, they've reached rock bottom, and there's nowhere to go but up. Portland is a good team to get some early momentum against, as the Fire tend to get off to slow starts on the road. Portland has led after the first quarter in just one of six away games, getting outscored by an average of 23.7 to 19.5. Chicago's late-game collapses scare me away from the game spread, but I'll lock in this first-quarter bet.