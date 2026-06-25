WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, June 25

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, June 25

Toronto Tempo -1.5 (-104) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Los Angeles is 1-3 without Kelsey Plum this season, and she's expected to miss at least a month with a lower-leg injury. Toronto will also be without its leading scorer tonight, as Brittney Sykes (foot) is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks. Even without the star power, this should be a competitive, high scoring affair, as the previous two matchups between these teams were. They split the two games in Los Angeles and Toronto now has the advantage of home court with the Sparks having to travel across the country. The last time the Sparks were out East, they lost to last-place Connecticut.

Seattle Storm +11.5 (-110) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Seattle is on an 11-game losing streak, while New York is just two games out from having the best record in the league. However, as I wrote Monday, Seattle is a competitive team at home. Maybe it's the home-court atmosphere. Maybe it's the visiting team's long trip out to the West Coast. Either way, Seattle is 6-3 against the spread at home despite only having two wins there. New York is just 3-5 ATS on the road, including upset losses to Portland and Los Angeles when traveling West. As long as Natisha Hiedeman, Awa Fam and Dominique Malonga are starting, I'll take Seattle and the points at home.

Natisha Hiedeman Over 19.5 Points + Assists (-132) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:20 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: I'll usually try to limit my picks to wagers with odds that are -130 or better, but I'll make an exception here by going back to the well on a player prop that I've targeted several times in recent weeks. Hiedeman has hit the over on this combo in six consecutive appearances. While the Liberty have an above-average scoring defense against opposing guards, Hiedeman has generated some of her recent success against other top defenses, and I expect her to be boosted by the home crowd Thursday.

Jessica Shepard Over 12.5 Points (-129) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Shepard is in the midst of a career-best season, averaging 14.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 32.1 minutes per game across her first 17 appearances with the Wings. As a scorer, she's hit the over on this mark in six consecutive appearances, a span that includes a 15-point performance against the Aces on June 15. She also posted a season-high-tying 22 points against Las Vegas on May 28. While Shepard has been held to single-digit rebounds in back-to-back outings after a streak of four consecutive double-doubles, her scoring hasn't been cause for concern.