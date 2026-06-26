WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 26

WNBA best bets today for June 26: free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Sky vs. Fire, plus odds and lineup insights.
June 26, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 26
June 26, 2026
WNBA Betting Picks

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 26

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, June 26

Chicago Sky Second Quarter -1.5 (-115) vs. Portland Fire

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:55 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: On Wednesday, I highlighted Portland's struggles in the first quarter of road games, and we cashed on Chicago -0.5 in the first quarter. Turns out the second quarter is even more troublesome for the Fire. In two games against Chicago, they've been outscored by six and 12 points. Minnesota (six), Golden State (19), and Indiana (eight) have also had decisive second quarters against the visiting Fire. I'll back this trend, as Chicago seems to have found a team that it matches up really well against.

Azura Stevens Under 12.5 Points (-125) vs. Portland Fire

Hard Rock Bet, 5:00 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Stevens has been a strong contributor overall for the Sky to begin the 2026 campaign, including double-doubles in three of her last eight appearances. However, this points line feels a bit high given her overall production, as she's been held below 13 points in six consecutive outings and in 10 of 12 appearances this season. The Sky are also expected to get Courtney Vandersloot (knee) back Friday, which could cut into some of Stevens' work, even if Vandersloot faces a minutes restriction.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
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Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
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