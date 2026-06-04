WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, June 4

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, June 4

Sophie Cunningham Over 8.5 Points (-104) vs. Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:25 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: After spending the first three games of the season in the starting lineup, Cunningham moved into the sixth player role. The results have been positive, as she has become the offensive spark off the bench, averaging 11.2 points per game across five games and scoring at least 11 points in four of those games. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark has been dealing with a back injury that sidelined her on May 20 and has limited her to 14.7 points per game in three games since then. Clark is expected to play tonight but likely isn't 100 percent, opening up more opportunities for Cunningham in what is projected to be a close, high-scoring game against Atlanta.

Caitlin Clark Under 32.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120) vs. Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:20 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Betting against Clark is generally a risky move, but she's in the midst of a slight skid while playing through a back injury. She's coming off one of her worst performances of the season Saturday against Portland, as she was limited to six points, six assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes, marking the second consecutive game in which the under on this line hit. Prior to this stretch, Clark had hit the over in four of her first five appearances of the regular season, but this is a lofty mark if she does face any limitations after being listed as probable on the Fever's injury report ahead of Thursday's game.