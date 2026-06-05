WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 5

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, June 5

Monique Akoa Makani Over 18.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-127) at Portland Fire

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:25 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: My first instinct told me to lean to the under on Akoa Makani's 19.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists prop on FanDuel, but then I saw that Kahleah Copper (calf) is listed as doubtful, while Alyssa Thomas (calf) is questionable. Assuming one or both are officially ruled out, Akoa Makani looks like the player who will benefit most statistically. After being eased in following an overseas committment, she has played more minutes than anyone except Copper and Thomas in the past three games. Akoa Makani has already topped this number in two of those past three games, and with her usage rate expected to be even higher this game, it's a good spot to take the over and consider alternate lines like 20+ (+100) or 25+ (+297).

Sydney Taylor to Record 10+ Points (-120) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:50 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: As I noted in Friday's WNBA DFS picks article, Connecticut has one of the worst defenses in the league against opposing guards, as they've allowed the most points to backcourt players of any team to begin the 2026 campaign. Taylor has scored in double figures in three of her last four appearances, and she could maintain a prominent role Friday, especially if the Sky -- who are 6.5-point favorites against the Sun -- get out to a comfortable lead.