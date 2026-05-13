WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, May 13

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, May 13

Aneesah Morrow to Score 15+ Points (+104) vs. Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:40 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Morrow has had an interesting start to the season. She started the season opener but played only 24 minutes, finishing with 15 points on 15 field-goal attempts. Morrow then shifted to the bench for Connecticut's home opener, but she ended up playing 31 minutes, scoring 17 points on 15 shots. Regardless of her role, it appears Morrow will have the green light whenever she's on the court, and she could see even more usage Wednesday night, as Brittney Griner's absence should open up even more usage in the Sun's frontcourt.

Kamilla Cardoso Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds (-118) at Golden State Valkyries

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:45 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: The Sky overhauled their roster during the offseason, but Cardoso remained and is expected to shoulder a significant load for Chicago in 2026. She got off to a hot start in Saturday's season-opening win over the Fire, generating 22 points and 14 rebounds in 25 minutes. The Sky will continue to play without Azura Stevens (knee) and Maddy Westbeld (reconditioning) during Wednesday's matchup, so Cardoso should see plenty of usage once again.

Natisha Hiedeman Under 18.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-102) at Toronto Tempo

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:30 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Coming into this season, there was reason to believe that this could be a breakout year for Hiedeman. She finished out last season hitting 24 P+R+A or higher in six of her last 11 games, and with her offseason move to the new-look Seattle team, it seemed that she should have more opportunities to match that production on a more regular basis.

That has not been the case so far. Even with a shorthanded roster, we've seen her average just 15 P+R+A, and I think it's time to accept that that's just who she is: a player who will have some peak games but will ultimately settle into an average around nine points, three rebounds and three assists, as has been the case for her whole eight-year career. Look for more of the same in this matchup against a Toronto defense that allowed only 68 points in its season opener.