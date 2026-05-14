WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, May 14

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, May 14

Jessica Shepard to Record a Double-Double (+175) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Shepard has yet to record a double-double with her new team, but she's been close in each of her first two appearances, falling one and two rebounds short, respectively. She had 10 double-doubles with the Lynx last year, nearly always stepping up big whenever Minnesota was shorthanded. She's a lead figure in Dallas' frontcourt now and should flourish against her old team, who'll remain without their MVP candidate in Napheesa Collier (ankle) for at least another month.

Alanna Smith Under 18.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-122) vs. Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Like Shepard, Smith will take on her former team during Thursday's matchup. However, Smith, who shared Defensive Player of the Year honors with A'ja Wilson last year, has gotten off to a relatively slow start to begin the 2026 campaign. Smith has shot just 21.4 percent from the floor over her first two appearances with her new team, averaging 4.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.5 minutes per game while finishing below this line in each outing. Although Smith's results should improve once her efficiency from the floor bounces back, she's split work with Maddy Siegrist and Alysha Clark in the Wings' frontcourt early this year, and this line feels slightly high for Thursday, especially since DraftKings has the line set at 17.5, with -125 odds on the under.

Pauline Astier Over 16.5 Points + Assists (-118) at Portland Fire

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:20 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Astier is the early season breakout player that nobody saw coming. The EuroLeague star quickly pulled ahead of veterans Julie Vanloo and Rebekah Gardner in the rotation and now is playing a significant role. Plagued by injuries, New York is playing with a short bench with just six players getting the large majority of minutes. Astier is averaging 21.0 points and 5.0 assists in 32.5 minutes in the past two games, including a 24-point, three assist effort against this same Portland opponent Tuesday. As long as Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally are out, Astier will be an auto-pick for me if her points + assists line stays under 20.5.