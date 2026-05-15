WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, May 15

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, May 15

A'ja Wilson Over 9.5 Rebounds (-110) at Connecticut Sun

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:25 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: After grabbing only four rebounds in each of her first two appearances this season, Wilson notched her first double-double of the campaign in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Sun were playing without Brittney Griner for that contest, and the veteran center is slated to play in Friday's rematch. However, Griner's presence shouldn't slow down Wilson, who needed only 21 minutes to grab 11 rebounds in the 98-69 win.

Shakira Austin Over 8.5 Rebounds (+108) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:55 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Austin has been a strong contributor early in the season with two consecutive double-doubles. Given her 10.5 rebounds per game to begin the season, I was expecting a slightly higher line for Friday's matchup and was incredibly surprised to see the line of over 8.5 at plus-money. Although the Fever have Aliyah Boston in the frontcourt, Austin should have plenty of opportunities to pitch in on the boards as the Mystics attempt to pick up the road win as underdogs.

Marina Mabrey Under 19 Field-Goal Attempts at Los Angeles Sparks

PrizePicks, 3:25 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: We're two games into the season, and I've cashed on Mabrey scoring overs in both games. It's no surprise that she has emerged as the go-to shooter for Toronto. However, expecting 19-plus shot attempts on a nightly basis is a stretch for any player. Dating back to 2014, we've seen only four different players average over 18 shot attempts per game for a full season. Sustaining this pace would literally put Mabrey amongst the highest volume shooters in history. This isn't the first time that she has been the top scoring option on a team, and she has never finished a season averaging more than 13.9 attempts per game. Watch for defenses to start sending more help at her and forcing her to find open shooters.

Chicago Sky +4.5 at Phoenix Mercury (-115)

BetMGM, 4:00 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Although the Sky are playing on the road Friday, the Mercury are coming off back-to-back losses -- including a home loss to the Lynx on Tuesday -- following their 33-pont win over the Aces on Opening Night. While the Mercury have the talent to bounce back, the Sky are one of two undefeated teams remaining in the WNBA, and they've achieved that feat while playing in two tough environments in Portland and Golden State. Even if the Sky are unable to pick up a third consecutive win to begin the regular season, I expect them to keep Friday's game close and like the line at BetMGM as compared to +3.5 with most other sportsbooks.