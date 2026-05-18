WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 18

Discover top WNBA bets and player props for May 18. Maximize your winnings with expert picks and exclusive sportsbook promo codes from RotoWire!
May 18, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 18
May 18, 2026
WNBA Betting Picks

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 18

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, May 18

Shakira Austin Over 14.5 Points (-125) at Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: This line doesn't have the most appealing odds, but Austin has been a reliable scorer early in the season, averaging 17.7 points per game over her first three regular-season appearances while scoring at least 16 points in each outing. The Wings have a formidable frontcourt that includes Jessica Shepard, Alanna Smith and Maddy Siegrist, but the Mystics will remain without Michaela Onyenwere (knee) during Monday's matchup, and Austin should continue to see plenty of looks from the floor.

Kiki Iriafen Over 9.5 Rebounds (-130) at Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:05 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: This is another wager with relatively unappealing odds, but the line is incredibly favorable since Iriafen has averaged 13.7 rebounds per game across her first three regular-season appearances in 2026, finishing with double-doubles in each matchup. The odds on this bet aren't unfavorable enough to fully avoid a straight bet, but a parlay with Austin's over in points and Iriafen's over in rebounds has +196, which is intriguing given how low each line is.

Hailey Van Lith Under 14.5 Points + Assists (-118) at Portland Fire

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:40 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Van Lith scored a career-high 17 points and added four assists in Friday's loss to Las Vegas. Was it a breakout game or a flash in the pan? I think it will prove to be the latter. Friday's performance came with the perfect combination of opportunity and efficiency. With leading scorer Brittney Griner sidelined, there were more shot attempts available, and Van Lith went 7-for-11 overall and 3-for-4 from three point range. Griner is probable to return tonight, and Van Lith's level of efficiency is unsustainable.

Saniya Rivers Over 4.5 Assists (+114) at Portland Fire

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: The only time Rivers has failed to dish out four assists this season was when she played a season-low 20 minutes. Despite moving to a bench role against Dallas on Friday, Rivers posted season highs in points (14) and assists (7). Even if she continues to operate as a reserve Monday, I'm expecting the second-year guard to play heavy minutes and be a key piece of the Sun's offense. Despite struggling from the field (27 percent), Rivers has been a great distributor early on, averaging 5.0 dimes through four games.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to NBA beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
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Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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