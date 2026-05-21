WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, May 21

Discover top WNBA bets and player props for May 21. Get expert analysis and maximize your wins with RotoWire's insights and free tools.
May 21, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, May 21
May 21, 2026
WNBA Betting Picks

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, May 21

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, May 21

Marina Mabrey Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-114) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey give Toronto one of the most exciting offensive duos in the league. Even when the team is at full health the offense is going to run through the two stars, but with injuries piling up I'm expecting even higher volume, as we saw Tuesday when both players hit the 30-point mark. Key players in the rotation Julie Allemand and Tami Fagbenle have already been ruled out, as has Nyara Sabally. I like Sykes to top her points + rebounds + assists number as well but will look to Mabrey as the better bet, as her line is a bit lower.

Janelle Salaun Over 11.5 Points (-130) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:25 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Salaun is coming off a six-point performance against the Sky last Wednesday. The Valkyries have had a lengthy layoff since then, and I'm expecting a bounce-back performance from Salaun, who scored at least 20 points in her first two regular-season appearances of the season. Golden State is slated to get Tiffany Hayes (finger) back for Thursday's matchup, but I still believe that there will be enough scoring opportunities available for Salaun to reach the over.

Kelsey Plum Under 26.5 Points + Assists (-114) at Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Plum is off to a fantastic start this season, averaging 26.8 points and 5.5 assists per game. And she has topped this points + assists total in all four games so far. However, I can see the over being a popular play. I also see this as a good let-down spot. First, Plum's efficiency is unsustainable. Her 59.4 percent shooting is sixth-best among the top 50 scorers in the league. She has never finished a season better than 47.5 percent. Also, this will be the Sparks' first road game of the season. Across the past two seasons, Plum has averaged about 1.5 points per game fewer in road matchups.Additionally, you have to factor in the opponent. While rosters have changed, head coach Nate Tibbetts has been in Phoenix since 2024, and during that stretch, Plum has topped this line in only two of eight games.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to NBA beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
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Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
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