WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, May 22

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, May 22

Angel Reese Under 13.5 Points (-116) vs. Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:35 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: I projected a decrease in scoring for Reese before the season, and her production so far has been even lower than I expected, averaging 10.7 points per game. With that said, I think we should be able to ride this wave all season long, as her celebrity status will keep her points line propped up in the 12.5 to 14.5 range all year, despite her landing as the fourth option in Atlanta's offense. Even with second-leading scorer Rhyne Howard out Sunday against Las Vegas, Reese finished with only eight points on eight field-goal attempts. Reese will certainly have some peak scoring games, but I don't see it happening tonight with Howard back in the lineup. We've seen this matchup before, and Reese scored 12 points against Dallas and last year's co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith.



Jordin Canada Over 10.5 Points (-118) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: When it comes to player props, Atlanta has been the most consistent, predictable offense in the league so far. It's a small three game sample size, but Allisha Gray has led the way with 24 to 26 points in each game. Rhyne Howard has been the second option, scoring 14 and 15 points in her two games. Angel Reese has scored nine to 12 points. Then there's Canada, who has scored in the 11 to 19 range. Her opponent in that 19 point effort? Dallas. I won't predict a repeat performance, but I will take her 10.5 point line and consider the 15+ Points alt line (+285).

Janelle Salaun Over 14.5 Points + Rebounds (-114) at Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:45 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Salaun has come off the bench over her first four appearances of the 2026 regular season, but that hasn't significantly hindered her production. She's recorded at least 18 points + rebounds in three of her four appearances this season, giving her a nice cushion on this line, which is especially appealing since it's close to even odds. Aliyah Boston is a formidable frontcourt option for the Fever, but I'm expecting Salaun to have enough involvement to hit the over on this combo.

Natisha Hiedeman Under 23.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-128) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:45 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Although Hiedeman has been part of the starting lineup in each of her first five appearances of the season, she's had inconsistent production to begin her first year with the Storm. She hit the over on this line for the first time in 2026 during Wednesday's loss to Connecticut, and even though Friday's matchup will be a rematch against the Sun, there could be some regression for Hiedeman, especially since she had been held under this mark in each of her first four appearances of the year, while Awa Fam will make her WNBA debut Friday. Overall, I'm not expecting as many opportunities for Hiedeman after her 20-point, five-assist, one-rebound performance Wednesday.