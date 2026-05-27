WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, May 27

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, May 27

Kiki Rice Over 11.5 Points (-114) at Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: It didn't take long for Rice to emerge as the third scoring option for Toronto behind Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes. After going scoreless in the opener, Rice has worked her way into the starting lineup and scored at least 11 points in six straight games while averaging 14.5 points. The risk is that her efficiency so far is unsustainable, shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from three point range, but I think she'll balance that out with more volume. She just tied her highest scoring game (19) on career-high field-goal attempts (11) during Saturday's game, plus she's been getting to the line for an average of 5.75 free throws per game across the past four games. We're getting good value at FanDuel (-114) and Underdog (where the projection is set at 11.5) compared to DraftKings (-141) and Pick6 (where the projection is set at 12.5).



Jovana Nogic Over 11.5 Points (-110) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:55 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Nogic has had an impressive start to her WNBA career while starting in six of her first seven appearances with the Mercury. She's hit the over on this mark in five of her seven outings. While she finished with 11 points during Sunday's loss to the Dream, I'm expecting her to have ample opportunities to bounce back against the struggling Liberty.

Kayla McBride Over 3.5 Rebounds (-108) vs. Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 6:00 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: McBride has hit the over on this mark in four consecutive appearances, averaging 6.3 rebounds per game during that time. FanDuel has favorable odds on this line, as the over is available at -127 odds on DraftKings. The Dream have allowed the second-fewest rebounds to opposing guards this season, and McBride was held to two boards against the Dream on Opening Night, but the odds are favorable enough on FanDuel to make this an appealing wager.