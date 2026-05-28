WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, May 28

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, May 28

Jackie Young Under 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-102) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:45 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Last season, Young never had more than two games in a row with fewer than 15 points. This year, she has had fewer than 15 in five of six games, including four consecutive outings. A combination of inefficient shooting and the addition of Chennedy Carter, who is averaging a career-high 20.0 points per game, is to blame. Without a big boost in scoring, Young is not going to top this number. While she may be due for a bounce-back game, I just don't think a road game against Dallas is the spot for it. Dallas ranks fifth in the league in points allowed and has limited opponents to 78.7 points per game at home this season.



Caitlin Clark Over 18.5 Points (-130) at Golden State Valkyries

Hard Rock Bet, 4:10 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Clark is on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Valkyries due to a back injury, but she's probable, suggesting that she'll presumably be able to suit up and likely won't face many limitations. She missed last Wednesday's game against Portland due to the issue, but she returned to action Friday against Golden State and generated 22 points. Clark has scored at least 20 points in each of her five appearances this season, making this line curiously low, especially since the odds aren't prohibitively unfavorable. Those looking for better odds can find slightly more favorable options on DraftKings and FanDuel with the line set at 19.5, and while I also like the over on that line, I prefer the cushion offered on Hard Rock Bet.