WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, May 29

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, May 29

Jovana Nogic Under 12.5 Points (-119) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:45 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: This line is a bit fishy after Nogic's points line was set at 11.5 on Wednesday and she proceeded to play just 14 minutes and score nine points, as Monique Akoa Makani displaced her from the starting lineup. Why would the line go up tonight? I may be walking into a trap, but I'll risk it. No disrespect to Nogic. This is purely a bet against head coach Nate Tibbetts and what I can only describe as coaching malpractice, as he cuts into Nogic's minutes. Tibbetts benched Nogic for the last nine minutes of Sunday's game against Atlanta, and the Mercury proceeded to blow a 12-point fourth quarter lead. Then Nogic got just 14 minutes in Akoa Makani's return -- another loss. Phoenix is 2-0 when Nogic scores over 16 points and 0-6 in every other game, but as long as Tibbetts is committed to limiting her playing time, this has to be an under bet.

Alyssa Thomas Under 9.5 Assists (-145) at New York Liberty

Hard Rock Bet, 5:50 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Thomas has been one of the most dominant triple-double threats in WNBA history, but she hasn't been as effective as a passer to begin the 2026 campaign. She's been held to single-digit assists in seven of her eight appearances to begin the regular season, including six consecutive outings, including a total of nine in Wednesday's loss to the Liberty. I'm expecting single-digit assists once again in Friday's rematch. While the odds on this bet aren't the most favorable for a straight bet, it could still be a worthwhile addition to a parlay or a favorable line to use with a profit boost.