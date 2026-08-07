WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, August 7

WNBA best bets for Friday, August 7, including free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for the three-game slate.
Updated on August 7, 2026 1:14PM EST
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, August 7
Updated on August 7, 2026 1:14PM EST
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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, August 7

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, August 7

Angel Reese over 11.5 rebounds (-102)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Reese has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in five of her last seven and 11 of her last 15 appearances. Over two prior games against Washington this season, Reese totaled 30 rebounds. 

Paige Bueckers under 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Bueckers was regularly clearing this number before sitting out a loss to New York on July 20. Since then, she's cleared this mark only twice in five tries. In her only appearance against Golden State this season, Bueckers totaled 15 points (5-13 FG), eight assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during a 91-80 loss. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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