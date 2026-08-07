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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, August 7

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, August 7

Angel Reese over 11.5 rebounds (-102)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Reese has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in five of her last seven and 11 of her last 15 appearances. Over two prior games against Washington this season, Reese totaled 30 rebounds.

Paige Bueckers under 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Bueckers was regularly clearing this number before sitting out a loss to New York on July 20. Since then, she's cleared this mark only twice in five tries. In her only appearance against Golden State this season, Bueckers totaled 15 points (5-13 FG), eight assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during a 91-80 loss.