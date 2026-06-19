WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 19

WNBA best bets for June 19, including free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Friday's three-game slate.
June 19, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 19
June 19, 2026
WNBA Betting Picks

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 19

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, June 19

Sonia Citron under 20.5 points + assists (-121)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:00 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: After an elite start to the season, Citron has only topped this number in three of the past nine games. She's coming off one of her best performances of the season, but that was against the worst team in the league with co-star Kiki Iriafen (ankle) out. Iriafen is off the injury report, and matchups matter, especially for Citron. In six games against the five teams that allow the most opponent points this season, she has averaged 26 Points + Assists. In six games against the six teams that allow the fewest points, including two against New York, she is averaging just 15.5 Points + Assists. In fact, in six career games against New York, she has yet to exceed 19 Points + Assists.

Leila Lacan over 12.5 points (+100 FanDuel)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:15 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: When Connecticut faced Toronto last week, I highlighted Lacan's 16.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists line, which we easily cashed with a 24-point, seven-assist performance. I'll go back to the well with the points line tonight. Although that was the only game where she has exceeded 12 points, the shooting volume has been there all season, and no team allows more points than Toronto. It's also reassuring that we're seeing sharp money coming in on both the over on Lacan's points total and the total points for this game on the Smart Money tool.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to NBA beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
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