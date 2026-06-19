WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, June 19

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, June 19

Sonia Citron under 20.5 points + assists (-121)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:00 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: After an elite start to the season, Citron has only topped this number in three of the past nine games. She's coming off one of her best performances of the season, but that was against the worst team in the league with co-star Kiki Iriafen (ankle) out. Iriafen is off the injury report, and matchups matter, especially for Citron. In six games against the five teams that allow the most opponent points this season, she has averaged 26 Points + Assists. In six games against the six teams that allow the fewest points, including two against New York, she is averaging just 15.5 Points + Assists. In fact, in six career games against New York, she has yet to exceed 19 Points + Assists.

Leila Lacan over 12.5 points (+100 FanDuel)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:15 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: When Connecticut faced Toronto last week, I highlighted Lacan's 16.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists line, which we easily cashed with a 24-point, seven-assist performance. I'll go back to the well with the points line tonight. Although that was the only game where she has exceeded 12 points, the shooting volume has been there all season, and no team allows more points than Toronto. It's also reassuring that we're seeing sharp money coming in on both the over on Lacan's points total and the total points for this game on the Smart Money tool.