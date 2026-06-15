WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 15

WNBA best bets for June 15, including free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Monday's three-game slate.
June 15, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 15
June 15, 2026
WNBA Betting Picks

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 15

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, June 15

Kelsey Plum Over 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assits (-121)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: What do Natisha Hiedeman, Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young and Olivia Miles all have in common? They are all high usage players who racked up at least 35 Points + Rebounds + Assists against Golden State this month. Kelsey Plum is even more high usage and has topped this number in nine of 10 games this season. She's leading the league in scoring with 26.6 points per game and ranks third in assists per game with 6.9. Consider her alt lines of 30+ PRA (-104) and 35+ (+245), as she has hit 35 in five of her past eight games.

Olivia Miles Under 6.5 Assists (-125)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:05 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Hopefully, Minnesota will live up to the 14.5 point spread and be able to give Miles and the other starters some extra rest at the end of the game. If not, we may be sweating this one out in the fourth quarter, considering Miles has finished with six or seven assists in four of the past six games.

But the reason I really like this prop is that her role has recently shifted from playmaker to top-scoring threat. Through her first nine games, Miles averaged 6.3 assists per game and 15.8 points on 11 field-goal attempts. Since then, her scoring has risen to 25 points per game on 15 field-goal attempts, with only five assists.

A'ja Wilson Over 38.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Wilson has hit this mark in five of her last six games, averaging 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists during that stretch. However, the last time she faced Dallas, Wilson posted only 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists while attempting a season-high 24 shots during a 95-87 loss. I expect the four-time MVP to have a more efficient outing during Monday's rematch, as the Aces look to extend their winning streak to seven games. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to NBA beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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