WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 15

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, June 15

Kelsey Plum Over 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assits (-121)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: What do Natisha Hiedeman, Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young and Olivia Miles all have in common? They are all high usage players who racked up at least 35 Points + Rebounds + Assists against Golden State this month. Kelsey Plum is even more high usage and has topped this number in nine of 10 games this season. She's leading the league in scoring with 26.6 points per game and ranks third in assists per game with 6.9. Consider her alt lines of 30+ PRA (-104) and 35+ (+245), as she has hit 35 in five of her past eight games.

Olivia Miles Under 6.5 Assists (-125)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:05 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Hopefully, Minnesota will live up to the 14.5 point spread and be able to give Miles and the other starters some extra rest at the end of the game. If not, we may be sweating this one out in the fourth quarter, considering Miles has finished with six or seven assists in four of the past six games.

But the reason I really like this prop is that her role has recently shifted from playmaker to top-scoring threat. Through her first nine games, Miles averaged 6.3 assists per game and 15.8 points on 11 field-goal attempts. Since then, her scoring has risen to 25 points per game on 15 field-goal attempts, with only five assists.

A'ja Wilson Over 38.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Wilson has hit this mark in five of her last six games, averaging 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists during that stretch. However, the last time she faced Dallas, Wilson posted only 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists while attempting a season-high 24 shots during a 95-87 loss. I expect the four-time MVP to have a more efficient outing during Monday's rematch, as the Aces look to extend their winning streak to seven games.