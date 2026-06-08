WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 8

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, June 8

Kelsey Mitchell Over 18.5 Points

PrizePicks, 11:30 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: When it comes to offensive production, Indiana is one of the most top-heavy teams with a trio of stars averaging over 15 points per game and everyone else averaging fewer than nine points. Mitchell leads the way with 21.1 points per game. Caitlin Clark (back) and Aliyah Boston (lower leg), who are second and third on the team in scoring, are both battling through injuries, setting up Mitchell to carry the load for a third straight game. It's a favorable matchup, as Washington ranks third-worst in the league in points allowed per game (87.9). Mitchell's points line has been regularly set at 20.5 across sportsbooks and DFS sites this season and is currently set at 19.5 at FanDuel and Caesars, giving us an extra edge on PrizePicks.

Diamond Miller Over 2.5 Rebounds (+130)

DraftKings, 11:15 a.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Miller has played more than 20 minutes six times this season, and she's grabbed at least three rebounds in five of those contests. With Brittney Griner (ribs) out and Kennedy Burke (illness) questionable, Miller has a clear path to increased minutes and extra opportunities on the boards against the Liberty on Monday.