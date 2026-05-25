WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 25

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, May 25

Jonquel Jones u22.5 Points+Rebounds

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:40 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Last year, Jones averaged 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. This year, she's got a lot more competition on the offensive end. In six games this season, New York has had a different leading scorer in four of them - Breanna Stewart, Satou Sabally, Marine Johannes and Pauline Astier. The additions of Sabally and Astier this offseason give the Liberty two more players who could take over a game, and Sabally is just getting warmed up after sitting out the first four games. Add in Sabrina Ionescu, who missed the first five games and is listed as questionable (rest) tonight, and odds are Jones is going to have her lowest scoring season since her first year in New York, when she averaged 11.3 points.

Tonight, New York is a double-digit favorite at home on the second leg of a back-to-back, so don't be surprised if Jones ends up playing fewer minutes than usual, limiting her upside even more. In their last meeting with Portland, New York won by 18 points, and Jones had just six points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes.

Janelle Salaun Over 11.5 Points (-126)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:25 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: After scoring at least 20 points in her first two appearances of 2026, Salaun hasn't been at her best, shooting just 20.8 percent over her past three games. That stretch includes a 12-point (3-11 FG) outing in New York last Thursday. The Valkyries are getting healthier, but Salaun should remain a key part of their offense, especially if she can snap out of her recent slump. The Liberty are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so they'll have tired legs and could be extra cautious with their stars' minutes, which may clear the way for some easy buckets.