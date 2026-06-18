WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, June 18

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, June 18

Angel Reese Under 14.5 Points (-125)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: The books and DFS sites are begging us to ride Angel's hot streak, but I'm not taking the bait. She has averaged 18.8 points over the past four games, scoring at least 15 in each game, so why would the books set the line at 14.5 and offer +104 (DraftKings) for topping that number? If she continues to shoot at the volume she has the past two games (with 19 and 22 field-goal attempts), then we're cooked, but the oddsmakers know that too. When it comes to the matchup, you would think the Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese rivalry that dates back to college would bring out the best in both players. However, it has been one-sided, as Clark is averaging close to a triple-double, while Reese has put up good rebounding totals but topped only 12 points in one of seven matchups.

Caitlin Clark Under 32.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Clark is averaging 26.0 points, 9.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds over her past three games, so why is her PRA line still set so low?? She struggled from the field in Indiana's first matchup against Atlanta, going 6-for-17 from the field, but tied her season-high with seven boards and finished with only 32 PRA.