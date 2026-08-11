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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 11

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, August 11

Sabrina Ionescu over 2.5 made three-pointers (+104)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:20 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Ionescu has struggled from the field over her past two games, going 6-for-24 from the field and 2-for-12 from deep. Before this lull, the sharpshooter has made multiple three-pointers in 10 of her previous 11 games, averaging 3.1 makes on 39.5 percent shooting during that stretch. The Fever struggled defensively, which should give Ionescu a good chance of bouncing back Tuesday night.

A'ja Wilson over 9.5 rebounds (-107)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Wilson took a back seat for the second half of a back-to-back set this past weekend, but she should be full throttle Tuesday night against a surging Washington team, which has won seven straight. The Aces will need Wilson at her best if they're going to snap the Mystics' win streak, and she's more than capable of delivering. Before the back-to-back set, Wilson grabbed at least 10 rebounds in eight of her previous 10 appearances, averaging 10.5 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game during that stretch.