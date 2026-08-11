WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 11

WNBA best bets for Tuesday, August 11, including free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for the three-game slate.
August 11, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 11
August 11, 2026
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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 11

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, August 11

Sabrina Ionescu over 2.5 made three-pointers (+104)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:20 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Ionescu has struggled from the field over her past two games, going 6-for-24 from the field and 2-for-12 from deep. Before this lull, the sharpshooter has made multiple three-pointers in 10 of her previous 11 games, averaging 3.1 makes on 39.5 percent shooting during that stretch. The Fever struggled defensively, which should give Ionescu a good chance of bouncing back Tuesday night.

A'ja Wilson over 9.5 rebounds (-107)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Wilson took a back seat for the second half of a back-to-back set this past weekend, but she should be full throttle Tuesday night against a surging Washington team, which has won seven straight. The Aces will need Wilson at her best if they're going to snap the Mystics' win streak, and she's more than capable of delivering. Before the back-to-back set, Wilson grabbed at least 10 rebounds in eight of her previous 10 appearances, averaging 10.5 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game during that stretch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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