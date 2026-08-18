WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 18

Free WNBA picks and player props for Tuesday, August 18, with expert best bets, odds analysis and value plays for today’s games.
August 18, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 18
August 18, 2026
WNBA Betting Picks
Mock Draft Simulator
Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 18

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, August 18

Breanna Stewart under 30.5 Points + Rebounds (-114)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:50 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Based on how high this line is set, I think it's fair to assume that teammate Sabrina Ionescu (foot) will miss this game. (She's listed as questionable as of this writing.) But the possibility of more volume due to Ionescu's absence won't scare me away. Stewart averaged 20.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in the first 22 games this season, when Ionescu was out or limited. She has actually averaged slightly more points when Sabrina does play.

Then there's the matchup. Over the past two years, Chicago has been one of the few teams in the league that could match up with the size and skill of New York's Jonquel Jones and Stewart. Last year, the Sky had Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso inside. This year they replaced Reese with an even bigger Azura Stevens. Stewart has failed to top 30 points + rebounds in the past five matchups with Chicago.

Angel Reese under 15.5 Points (-118)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:50 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: For this pick, I'm tailing one of the top recommendations in RotoWire's ProBets tool, where a sharp bettor staked $1.5k on Reese to go under 15.5 points tonight. If you like Reese to go over the total, you're probably looking at her performance the last time she faced Las Vegas and scored 23. But you have to look at the context of that game. Reese had four points in the first quarter. Vegas was on its way to a blowout win partway through the second quarter, and then Reese racked up stats in the second half of a 22-point loss while shooting her second-most field goal attempts of the season. Tonight I'm expecting a more competitive game, where the Aces and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate A'ja Wilson will play tighter defense on Reese.

Caitlin Clark over 34.5 Points + Assists (-121)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:10 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Clark dropped 45 points and 10 assists against Seattle on July 17, and she's been on fire ever since, averaging 26.3 points and 9.4 assists over her past 11 games. In her first meeting against Toronto, the superstar point guard posted 21 points and a season-high 14 assists, but her performance could've been even better, as she shot just 5-for-15 from the field. I think the Fever have a good matchup against a Tempo squad that'll have some rotation question marks given their injury situation, which should be the perfect storm for another MVP-caliber outing for Clark. 

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
If a fantasy league exists for a sport, Steve has played in it. If it doesn't exist, he'll create and manage it himself. (See his fantasy bowling content.) But when football season comes around, he's locked in on college fantasy football and guillotine league strategy -- from draft rankings to league-winning FAAB strategy.
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other WNBA fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 18
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 18
Free WNBA picks and player props for Tuesday, August 18, with expert best bets, odds analysis and value plays for today’s games.
Today
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, August 17
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, August 17
WNBA best bets today: free picks and player props for Aug. 17, including Paige Bueckers analysis, matchup insights and top sportsbook value.
August 17th