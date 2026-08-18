WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 18

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, August 18

Breanna Stewart under 30.5 Points + Rebounds (-114)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:50 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Based on how high this line is set, I think it's fair to assume that teammate Sabrina Ionescu (foot) will miss this game. (She's listed as questionable as of this writing.) But the possibility of more volume due to Ionescu's absence won't scare me away. Stewart averaged 20.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in the first 22 games this season, when Ionescu was out or limited. She has actually averaged slightly more points when Sabrina does play.

Then there's the matchup. Over the past two years, Chicago has been one of the few teams in the league that could match up with the size and skill of New York's Jonquel Jones and Stewart. Last year, the Sky had Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso inside. This year they replaced Reese with an even bigger Azura Stevens. Stewart has failed to top 30 points + rebounds in the past five matchups with Chicago.

Angel Reese under 15.5 Points (-118)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:50 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: For this pick, I'm tailing one of the top recommendations in RotoWire's ProBets tool, where a sharp bettor staked $1.5k on Reese to go under 15.5 points tonight. If you like Reese to go over the total, you're probably looking at her performance the last time she faced Las Vegas and scored 23. But you have to look at the context of that game. Reese had four points in the first quarter. Vegas was on its way to a blowout win partway through the second quarter, and then Reese racked up stats in the second half of a 22-point loss while shooting her second-most field goal attempts of the season. Tonight I'm expecting a more competitive game, where the Aces and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate A'ja Wilson will play tighter defense on Reese.

Caitlin Clark over 34.5 Points + Assists (-121)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:10 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Clark dropped 45 points and 10 assists against Seattle on July 17, and she's been on fire ever since, averaging 26.3 points and 9.4 assists over her past 11 games. In her first meeting against Toronto, the superstar point guard posted 21 points and a season-high 14 assists, but her performance could've been even better, as she shot just 5-for-15 from the field. I think the Fever have a good matchup against a Tempo squad that'll have some rotation question marks given their injury situation, which should be the perfect storm for another MVP-caliber outing for Clark.