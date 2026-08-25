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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 25

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, August 25

Alyssa Thomas Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:45 a.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Thomas has eclipsed this mark in three straight games, averaging 14.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per night during that stretch. Last time these teams matched up, Thomas totaled 26 Points + Rebounds + Assists, but she went only 5-for-15 from the field and didn't attempt a single free throw. That was only the second time all season that Thomas didn't get a single trip to the charity stripe. I don't expect that to happen again, and when Thomas is aggressive, she racks up PRA like nobody else.

Paige Bueckers Over 21.5 Points (-117)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:50 a.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Bueckers caught fire on Monday against the Storm, scoring 32 points on 12-for-16 shooting. She's scored at least 21 points in five of her last six games, doing everything she can to stop Dallas' slump. She's attempted at least 15 shots in each of those games, and when she reaches that plateau this season (22 games), she has averaged 23.3 points a night.