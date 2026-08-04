WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 4

WNBA best bets today: free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Tuesday, August 4. Find top value bets and odds now.
August 4, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 4
August 4, 2026
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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 4

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, August 4

Janelle Salaun over 13.5 points 

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:35 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Salaun scored 24 points during Sunday's 96-79 win over the Tempo, which marked her second-highest scoring outing of the season. Her season-high 26 points also came against the Tempo less than a month ago. Salaun has scored more than 20 points only four times this season, and half of those have come against Toronto. I'm confident that this isn't a coincidence, and Salaun simply likes the matchups against a team that doesn't have a ton of wing depth. Salaun to score 20+ points is +446. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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WNBA best bets today: free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Tuesday, August 4. Find top value bets and odds now.
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