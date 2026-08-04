Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 4

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, August 4

Janelle Salaun over 13.5 points

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:35 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Salaun scored 24 points during Sunday's 96-79 win over the Tempo, which marked her second-highest scoring outing of the season. Her season-high 26 points also came against the Tempo less than a month ago. Salaun has scored more than 20 points only four times this season, and half of those have come against Toronto. I'm confident that this isn't a coincidence, and Salaun simply likes the matchups against a team that doesn't have a ton of wing depth. Salaun to score 20+ points is +446.