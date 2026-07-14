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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 14

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 14

Sonia Citron Under 18.5 Points (-117)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Citron returned to action Sunday following a two-game absence and posted 19 points in 33 minutes during an 84-79 home win over Seattle. She shot 7-for-13 from the field in that game, marking just the sixth time in 18 appearances she shot over 50 percent during a game this season. I'm expecting some regression from Citron on the road, and this is a lofty mark from the sportsbooks, as she's exceeded 19 points only seven times this year.

Toronto moneyline (+110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:55 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: We've seen Toronto and Washington meet twice already this season with the Mystics winning both matchups by a grand total of four points, so it's logical to expect another tight contest. Give me the home dog in that scenario every time.

There is a clear tier drop in the WNBA standings after the top seven teams, leaving the eighth and final playoff spot wide open with these two teams among the top contenders. A couple of weeks ago, I bet on Toronto (+1100) to make the playoffs, and I'm leaning into that here. I just trust Head Coach Sandy Brondello, a two-time WNBA champion and WNBA Coach of the Year, to get the Tempo ready to compete each game, and this is an important one to win if they are going to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

If that analysis isn't good enough, look to the Smart Money betting tool, where I'm seeing one of the largest sums that I've seen staked on a WNBA game this season. The sharp money is on Toronto to win.