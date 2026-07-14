WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 14

WNBA best bets today for July 14: free picks, player props, odds and expert betting analysis for Tuesday's top games.
July 14, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 14
July 14, 2026
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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 14

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 14

Sonia Citron Under 18.5 Points (-117)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Citron returned to action Sunday following a two-game absence and posted 19 points in 33 minutes during an 84-79 home win over Seattle. She shot 7-for-13 from the field in that game, marking just the sixth time in 18 appearances she shot over 50 percent during a game this season. I'm expecting some regression from Citron on the road, and this is a lofty mark from the sportsbooks, as she's exceeded 19 points only seven times this year. 

Toronto moneyline (+110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:55 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: We've seen Toronto and Washington meet twice already this season with the Mystics winning both matchups by a grand total of four points, so it's logical to expect another tight contest. Give me the home dog in that scenario every time.

There is a clear tier drop in the WNBA standings after the top seven teams, leaving the eighth and final playoff spot wide open with these two teams among the top contenders. A couple of weeks ago, I bet on Toronto (+1100) to make the playoffs, and I'm leaning into that here. I just trust Head Coach Sandy Brondello, a two-time WNBA champion and WNBA Coach of the Year, to get the Tempo ready to compete each game, and this is an important one to win if they are going to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

If that analysis isn't good enough, look to the Smart Money betting tool, where I'm seeing one of the largest sums that I've seen staked on a WNBA game this season. The sharp money is on Toronto to win.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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